Ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi in an interview has congratulated Shoaib Malik on his recent wedding with Pakistan actress Sana Javed. Shahid Afridi went on to say "May god bless him and keep him happy with this life partner for whole life." This is Shoaib Malik's third wedding after he got divorced with India's ex-tennis star Sania Mirza. There has been a lot of talks on social media regarding Shoaib Malik's wedding.

Have a Look at What Shahid Afridi Said

