In a rain-delayed Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 encounter between Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and asked his counterpart, Shadab Khan, and his troops to bat first. The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match witnesses a delay in the toss due wet outfield at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after heavy rains lashed the city late last night and morning. Islamabad United are table-toppers with two wins, while Multan Sultans are languishing in fifth place with a loss. Lahore Qalandars Beat Karachi Kings by 65 Runs in PSL 2025; Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Shaheen Afridi Help Two-Time Champions Register Second Win.

Multan Sultans Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Rain-Delay Encounter

COIN HAS BEEN FLIPPED 🪙 Multan won the toss and elected to field. Playing XIs toh check karein 👀 #HBLPSLX I #ApnaXHai I #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/IaBdEJcHEz — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 16, 2025

