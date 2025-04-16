Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs in PSL 2025 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15. It was their second win in PSL 2025. Batting first, it was Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell who powered Lahore Qalandars to an impressive 201/6. Fakhar Zaman smashed 76 runs off 47 deliveries, hitting six fours and five sixes while Daryl Mitchell hit 75 off 41, with nine fours and two sixes to his name. For Karachi Kings, Hasan Ali scalped four wickets for 28 runs. In response, Karachi Kings failed to chase down the 202-run target. Captain David Warner and the centurion from the last match James Vince, both were dismissed for ducks and no other batter could make any major impact. Khushdil Shah fought with 39 runs while Hasan Ali added 27 as Karachi Kings managed 136 in 19.1 overs. For Lahore Qalandars, Rishad Hossain (3/26) and captain Shaheen Afridi (3/34) got three wickets each while Asif Afridi, Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza were also amongst the wickets. 'Embarrassing and Disappointing' Fans React to Low Crowd Turnout in Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match in Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars Beat Karachi Kings in PSL 2025

A hard-fought clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars came down to the wire — but it was the Qalandars who edged ahead to seal a gritty win! 🏅 #HBLPSLX | #ApnaXHai | #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/UUiET2OAJ8 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 15, 2025

