Falcon Risers Hyderabad will lock horns against Srinagar Ke Veer in the 14th match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 season. The first match of the blockbuster Sunday will be hosted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. The much-awaited clash will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Clinical Majhi Mumbai Extend Winning Streak to Four Games in Indian Street Premier League.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer Live

