The Tiigers of Kolkata didn’t start well in season 2 of the ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) competition and will look to get back on the winning ways as they face Falcon Risers Hyderabad on Thursday, January 30. The Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but will need a subscription. Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Majhi Mumbai's Victory in ISPL 2025 with Sachin Tendulkar and Team (View Pics).

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)