KVN Bangalore Strikers and Chennai Singhams are set to clash in the 20th game of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. The ISPL 2025 match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. KVN Bangalore Strikers are second-last, while Chennai Singhams are third in the points table. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Chennai Singhams live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

