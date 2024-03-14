The first season of the Indian Street Premier League has fascinated the fans and is now in the semi-final phase. Majhi Mumbai and Chennai Singhams will go head-to-head in the tournament's first semi-final. The match starts at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, the Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams semi-final will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams semi-final will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Hilarious! 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja Celebrates Yusuf Pathan's Catch on A Free-Hit During ISPL 2024, Bowler Irfan Pathan's Reaction On YouTuber Forgetting Cricket Rules Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams

Semi-final fever is here! Majhi Mumbai @majhimumbai_ispl takes on Chennai Singams @chennai_singams in Match 1 🎉 Who will emerge victorious and secure their spot in the finals? Stay tuned! Book your ISPL tickets on @bookmyshowin#ispl #Street2Stadium pic.twitter.com/zh1ax5F40G — ISPL (@ispl_t10) March 14, 2024

