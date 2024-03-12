A hilarious incident occurred during the Master XI vs Khiladi XI match in the ISPL 2024 opening day. As Irfan Pathan was bowling to his brother Yusuf Pathan, he bowled a no ball. The next ball was a free hit which Yusuf smashed towards the on side. YouTuber Gaurav Taneja caught the ball near the boundary line and started celebrating as he thought it was a dismissal. Meanwhile, Yusuf ran for a two and Irfan kept asking for the ball knowing it is a free hit. That's when Taneja realised his mistake and threw the ball back. Fans had a good laugh watching the clip and made it viral on social media. Munawar Faruqui Poses With Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Suriya at ISPL 2024, Fulfils His Dream To Play With the ‘Legends’ (View Pics).

Gaurav Taneja Celebrates Yusuf Pathan's Catch on A Free-Hit

Irfan Pathan's Hilarious Reaction to Gaurav Taneja Goes Viral

