Jacob Bethell achieved a record with his half-century in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on Thursday, February 6. The southpaw made his debut for England not very long ago and has caught the eye of fans across the world. In the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025, the southpaw, aged 21 years of 106 days) became the youngest England player to score a half-century in India, breaking Joe Root's record set when he was 22 years and 24 days old during his 57* in Mohali in 2013. Jacob Bethell finished with 51 runs off 64 deliveries, a knock that included three fours and one six.

Jacob Bethell Scripts History for England

