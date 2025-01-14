An upcoming name in the world of cricket, England's Jacob Bethell is making all the right kinds of noises on the field. Bethell, 21, is considered a prodigy in England and has already played Test, ODI, and T20I for the Three Lions, and has been impressive against both red and white balls. Bethell took the cricketing world by storm, becoming the third-youngest in ODI, the youngest in T20I for the Three Lions to record a half-century and the first specialist batter to make a Test debut for England without a First-Class ton since 1978. Which Team Karun Nair is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The In-Form Opener Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Currently, playing his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades, Bethell struck a ferocious 87 off 50, which is the left-handed batter's first fifty in the competition. apart from his brutal striking abilities, the young batter is also a gun fielder and is known for his pin-point throwing power. Fans, who are wondering if Bethell will feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 or not, can check the details below. Bevon Jacobs, Mumbai Indians' Latest IPL 2025 Recruit Lights Up Super Smash 2024-25 With Quick-Fire 90* off 56 During Auckland vs Northern Knights Match (Watch Video).

Which Team Jacob Bethell is Part of in IPL 2025?

Having showcased his potential for England in ODIs and T20Is on the West Indies tour, several IPL franchises were eying the young England talent in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The batter witnessed a three-way fight with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings battling it out, where initially priced at INR 1.25 crore, the English talent went to RCB for a whopping INR 2.6 crore.

In his short 79 T20 matches career, the Barbados-born player has amassed 1,017 runs with six fifties and has represented teams like Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, Warwickshire, Paarl Royals, and Renegades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).