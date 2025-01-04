In a massive blow to the India national cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah has left the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. The pacer, India's stand-in captain for the Sydney Test with Rohit Sharma not playing, was seen leaving the ground in his training kit and entering a car, likely headed towards the hospital, giving rise of speculations of an injury, which would be the last thing India would want. Bumrah bowled just one over after the lunch break and speculations on his injury rose when he left the field for a prolonged period of time and did not return. In his absence, Virat Kohli is captaining India in the Sydney Test. Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Bishan Singh Bedi's Record of Most Test Wickets for India in a Series in Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Jasprit Bumrah Leaves Sydney Cricket Ground

Jasprit Bumrah Headed for Scans After Leaving SCG During IND vs AUS 5th Test

India captain Jasprit Bumrah has left the Sydney Cricket Ground with members of support staff for undergoing scans in a hospital. Bumrah bowled just one over in the second session of day two's play pic.twitter.com/qI9yKq8ntU — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)