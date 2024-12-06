Being a pace bowler in India is not the most rewarding. However, Jasprit Bumrah is proving all these preconceived notions wrong as the bowler became the third Indian pacer to pick up 50 or more wickets in a single calendar year in Test cricket after Kapil Dev (twice) and Zaheer Khan (one). Dev achieved this feat in 1979, and 1983, while Zaheer attained this feat in 2002, and now Bumrah reaching the landmark in 2024. Jasprit Bumrah Birthday Special: Five Skills That Make Star Indian Pacer Unplayable For Batters Across Formats.

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Rare Indian Bowling Feat

