Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is going through some hard training drills to be match-fit and ready to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The pace machine was sidelined due to an injury and has been out of Indian squad for Asia Cup 2022 which is going to started in UAE later this month. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been seen training hard at National Cricket Academy (NCA) to be ready for Australia World Cup.

Check the Tweet about Bumrah:

Bumrah is working hard at NCA to get fit ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/kKAXhLM1g4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 23, 2022

