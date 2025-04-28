Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, slammed trolls on social media who highlighted Angad Bumrah's expression during the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match on Sunday, April 28. The premier Mumbai Indians pacer was at his best in the match, claiming four wickets and helping the five-time champions register a fifth-straight win. After one of his wickets, the camera showed his wife Sanjana Ganesan, seated with young Angad Bumrah in her arms and in no time, pictures of him went viral online, receiving a lot of attention and inviting several comments. "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be..." a part of her message read. She also fired back at trolls who used heavy words like 'depression' and 'trauma' for her son and called for honesty and kindness. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Mumbai Indians' Highest Wicket-taker in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Sanjana Ganesan Fires Back at Trolls

Reply to the people who are judging angad Bumrah pic.twitter.com/C3iKaTIWLX — Random Boy (@Random_Dpk) April 28, 2025

Sanjana Ganesan's Instagram Story

Source: Instagram @sanjanaganesan

