Canada are currently facing Jersey in an ODI match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. The game has already started at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. Having won the toss, Jersey are currently bowling. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off has no broadcasters in India. Hence this game is not getting telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

Jersey vs Canada Live Streaming on FanCode

Jersey, Canada, UAE and PNG will each be out to kickstart their @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off campaign with a win 💪 Watch every ODI live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/k3eaQDqftp — ICC (@ICC) March 27, 2023

