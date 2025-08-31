The Jersey National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Qatar National Cricket Team in an ICC Challenge League 2024-26 match on Sunday, August 31. The National Cricket Centre in Grainville is set to host the Jersey vs Qatar match and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans in India won't have an option to watch the Jersey vs Qatar match as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Jersey vs Qatar live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass that is worth Rs 19. Bizarre! Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 Match Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield Despite Pitch Being Set on Fire by Ground Staff (See Pic).

Jersey vs Qatar

🔴 MENS CRICKET 🔴 It’s the final match day of @ICC Challenge League A tomorrow! Jersey 🇯🇪 are back in action at Grainville against Qatar. @theboundaryjsy will be open all day serving food, drinks and outdoor family fun. @dfds_ukire | #backingred🇯🇪 pic.twitter.com/rpxQIWgSVG — Jersey Cricket (@cricketinjersey) August 30, 2025

