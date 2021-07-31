New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham comes out in support of England's Ben Stokes after the latter announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from cricket to give importance to mental well-being and rest his injured left index finger.

See his tweet here:

Wishing @benstokes38 all the best for his time away from the game. Probably a timely reminder that, no matter how resilient or ‘mentally tough’, the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone for many different reasons. Be a little kinder to each other :) — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 30, 2021

