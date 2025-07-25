Joe Root continues to add feathers to his already extremely decorated cap as he now surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the second highest run-getter in the history of men's International Test cricket. Earlier, he surpassed Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the first session and now as he ticked off the number of 13378, he surpassed Ponting to take the second spot in the list. He only has Sachin Tendulkar in front of him now. Joe Root Slams His 38th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford.

Joe Root Becomes Second Highest Run-Getter In Men's International Test Cricket

One more rung to climb... 🪜 pic.twitter.com/hHEt41Lufe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

