Joe Root is well-known to be a cricketer who is very gentle and kind and always wins the hearts of his fans with his gesture to the fans and fellow cricketers. Such an act was witnessed during the ENG vs SA third ODI 2025 when Root scored a century. He got dismissed and was returning to the dressing room. In the staircase, he met a young fan who was trying to have a selfie with him, but Root gave him something bigger as he gifted him his gloves with which he scored the century. The young fan was elated and the video went viral on social media. Jos Buttler Becomes Seventh England Player To Score 12000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Joe Root Wins Hearts As He Gifts His Gloves to Young Fan in Gallery

He’s a good egg 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WMM5yTkXW4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2025

