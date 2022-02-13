Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah will be playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The fans were quite excited with the development after MI picked Jofra during IPL 2022 mega auction. Needless to say that the fans posted several tweets on social media and explained that they are eager to watch the lethal duo.

Cricket World ain't ready for Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer combo. pic.twitter.com/SxXX1jpd8O — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 13, 2022

RIP Batters

Jofra and Bumrah together 😭😭😭😭 RIP BATTERS 😭😭 — UNDEFEATED 49🔴⚪🎗️ (@QwertyAnuluck) February 13, 2022

Lethal Combination

Bumrah and archer duo gonna make 20 over match 12 for opponent 😂 — Anupam Mishra (@gullycricketerr) February 13, 2022

World ain’t Ready for this

Last one

Bumrah + Jofra 🔥🔥🔥 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2022

