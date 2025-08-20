A video has gone viral on social media where Steve Smith got frustrated after getting dismissed by Jofra Archer during the Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave The Hundred 2025 men's tournament competition on Wednesday, August 20. The incident happened during the Welsh Fire's innings. During the 25th ball, Southern Brave speedster Jofra Archer bowled a pacy delivery which bounced from the outside off-stump. Steve Smith tried to hit across the line, and the ball hit high on the bat, and it went straight towards the mid-on region, where James Vince took a simple catch. After dismissal, Steve Smith looked frustrated and yelled some words while heading back to the dressing room. Adam Hose Suffers Horrific Leg Injury While Fielding During Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jofra Archer Removes Steve Smith in The Hundred 2025

