Jos Buttler's fighting fifty and some late hitting from him and Shimron Hetmyer helped Rajasthan Royals post 169/3 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, April 5. Buttler (70*), dropped twice, struggled initially to hit the boundaries but some power-hitting at the end stages of the first innings helped Rajasthan have a competitive total on the board. The last two overs went for 42 runs.

