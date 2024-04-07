Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing 184 runs target, the RR side saw a game-changing 148-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler which provided them a platform to close out strong. Buttler went on to complete his first century of the season with a six and was judged man of the match for his match-winning innings. Batting first RCB put up 183 runs on the board behind Virat Kohli’s 113 runs. IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Joins KL Rahul in Exclusive List After Scoring Century in 100th IPL Match During RR vs RCB Clash.

Jos Butler Wins Man of the Match Award in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match

