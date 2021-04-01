Chennai Super Kings Pacer Josh Hazlewood Pulls Out of IPL 2021!
Josh Hazlewood pulls out of #IPL2021 to keep himself "mentally and physically ready" for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year.
Who do you think should replace him at CSK? pic.twitter.com/P0lV216kpx
— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 1, 2021
