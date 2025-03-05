New Zealand national cricket team veteran batter Kane Williamson achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The right-handed batter became the first New Zealand cricketer to hit 19,000 or more runs in international cricket. Kane Williamson achieved this historic feat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against the South Africa national cricket team in Lahore on March 5. Williamson also became the fourth-fastest batter to reach the elite milestone of 19,000 runs in international cricket (by innings). South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Mitchell Santner Decides to Bat First; Black Caps Field Unchanged XI While Temba Bavuma Returns For Proteas.

Kane Williamson Creates History

