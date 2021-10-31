Kane Williamson and men took a knee ahead of the IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 match. This as we all know is done to support the BLM or Black Lives Matter Movement. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28.

