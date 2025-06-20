Karun Nair made a comeback in the Indian Test team as he got named in the playing XI of Team India against England in the first of the five-Test series at Headingley. It is after eight years and eighty six days, he is playing in a Test match for India national cricket team. His comeback story is inspiring and made fans take to his viral post on X from 2022, where he wrote 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance'. Fans pointed out how cricket has given him that chance and the post went viral again on social media. After How Many Days Karun Nair Is Playing Test Cricket for India? Know Mind-Boggling Trivia After Former Triple-Centurion Included in Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Karun Nair's Old Tweet 'Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance' Goes Viral Again

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

