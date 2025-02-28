Chennai Super Kings shared a video on their Instagram handle, where the Indian Premier League franchise players and other staff members were present in the training camp ahead of IPL 2025 during the birthday celebration of the CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. During the birthday celebration, former India national cricket team and CSK captain, legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also present in the celebrations along with other players and staff of the side. The current CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was also present during the celebration, sharing a light moment with MS Dhoni and the CEO. Dhoni and Gaikwad even fed the cake to the CEO as all the others were clapping in the camp. CSK IPL 2025 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Celebrating His Birthday in Training Camp Ahead of IPL 2025:

