Kavya Maran was pretty elated and she had every reason to be so after Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off an emphatic six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 on April 5. The Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO is a regular attendee at all the matches of her team and she was pretty delighted with the way her side outclassed defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In a video shared by IPL on social media, Maran was seen raising her arms in the air and cheering for her team following the match. Fan Forced to Stand and Watch SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Due to Confusion Over 'Missing Seat' at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (See Post).

Kavya Maran Elated After SRH Beat CSK

Joy for the Orange Army 🧡 as they register their second home win of the season 👌👌@SunRisers climb to number 5⃣ on the Points Table 😎 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/O4Q3bQNgUP#TATAIPL | #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/QWS4n2Ih8D — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2024

