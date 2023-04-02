Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran was spotted cheering her team from the stands during her team's first IPL 2023 home match against Rajasthan Royals. Kavya is popular within the fans and they took no time to pinpoint her reaction to a sequence of play during the game and make it viral. Although SRH lost the game badly, fans were happy after getting a glimpse of their favourite owner on the screens.
Kavya Maran Reaction During SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Goes Viral
Kavya Maran 😍 - #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/28H0GKYEKr
— South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) April 2, 2023
Fans Spot Kavya Maran in the Stands
SRH Owner Kavya Maran in the stadium.#Kavya #RCBvMI #SRHvsRR @KavyaMaran3 pic.twitter.com/A8hIMjDRlU
— Current Affairs (@Current20273102) April 2, 2023
Kavya Maran Viral Reaction
Kavya Maran in the stands. pic.twitter.com/IaIivzpIZ9
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023
Fans Rejoice
Kavya Maran 💔💔 SRH Loss#SRHvsRR #SRHvRR #RRvSRH #RRvsSRH #IPL2023 #MIvsRCB #MIvRCB #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/nnHqgsNYAR
— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) April 2, 2023
Fanboy Moment
Crush❤ #Kavyamaran pic.twitter.com/9hcrLtRtvh
— Rajat Chavhan 💙 (@chavhan_rajat) April 2, 2023
Another Happy Fan
SRH CEO Kavya Maran in the stands #SRHvsRR #IPL23 pic.twitter.com/1wnZcb0SpJ
— Pandu Raj #IPL2023 (@CSKianPanduRaj) April 2, 2023
