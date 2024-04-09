Kevin Pietersen aimed a dig at London mayor Sadiq Khan as he removed his watch and also wore just a plastic ring as he prepared to head to the city. London has been experiencing an increase in criminal activities, with multiple cases of murder being reported. Earlier, Pietersen had shared a video of a commuter inside a train in London being attacked by an assailant with a knife. Taking to social media, the former England cricketer shared a photo of his hand without a watch and just a plastic ring on his ring finger. "Congrats,

@SadiqKhan!" he wrote. 'Absolute Disgrace of A Place' Kevin Pietersen Shocked As He Reacts to Disturbing Video of Assailant Stabbing Man Inside Train in London.

Kevin Pietersen Heads to London With 'NO WATCH and a Plastic Ring'

Gotta go into London today. NO WATCH and a plastic ring! Congrats, @SadiqKhan ! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/5f6oSVuV5S — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 9, 2024

