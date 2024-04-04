Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan showed his strength as the players engaged in a tug-of-war contest while training at the Army School in Abbottabad. The Pakistan players have been undergoing military-style drills to attain good fitness levels at the Army School of Physical Training, Abbottabad, as they prepare for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand as well as the T20 World Cup 2024 in a couple of months. In a video shared by all-rounder Shadab Khan on his Instagram, Azam Khan was seen using all his might in the tug-of-war contest along with his fellow Pakistan teammates. Shadab, while sharing the video, wrote, "King of strength @azam77khann. This is why he hits the biggest sixes." Babar Azam Reappointed As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Azam Khan Shows Raw Power During Tug of War at Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Khan (@shadab0800)

