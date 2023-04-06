Kolkata Knight Riders dished out an impressive performance as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. Batting first, it was the Shardul Thakur show as he slammed 68 runs off just 29 balls and stitched a game-changing partnership with Rinku Singh to take KKR to 204/7 from a spot of bother. In the second innings, it was the KKR spinners who ruled the roost at the Eden Gardens. Varun Chakaravarthy was the best bowler with figures of 4/15 in 3.4 overs. Sunil Narine also showed his class with two wickets while debutant Suyash Sharma, who came on as an impact player, scalped three wickets, much to the joy of the home crowd. 'Lord Shardul Came Out of Syllabus' Netizens React to Shardul Thakur's Blistering Maiden IPL Fifty During KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2023.

KKR Beat RCB in IPL 2023

El-Primero ends with a W pic.twitter.com/pgtiafQiaQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)