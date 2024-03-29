Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29. Batting first, RCB posted 182/6 riding on Virat Kohli's undefeated 83 off 59 deliveries and KKR made short work of that target. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has never been kind to bowlers as KKR chased down the total in 16.5 overs. This win for the two-time winners was set by a blazing 86-run opening partnership between Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls) and Phil Salt (30 off 20 balls) in six overs. KKR never were behind the scoring rate and Venkatesh Iyer took charge of the run-chase with a half-century off 30 balls. Captain Shreyas Iyer finished with 39* off 24 balls. This was also the first team to win an away game this season. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

