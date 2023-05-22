Kolkata Knight Riders issued an official statement on social media after Mohun Bagan fans claimed they were denied entry into the Eden Gardens for KKR vs LSG match in IPL 2023 on May 20. A group of fans of the historic football club had stated they were not allowed to enter the stadium for the match by the KKR management. Rubbishing all 'misleading reports' KKR shared a note, a part of which read, "For the record, KKR management has nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium. We were told that some

ambush marketing was attempted by some vested interests, which as per IPL league policy was promptly stopped by the IPL league Anti -Ambush Marketing team." Lucknow Super Giants Fans Carrying Mohun Bagan Flags Allegedly Stopped from Entering Eden Gardens During KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match,

KKR's Official Statement on Mohun Bagan Claiming to Be Denied Entry into Eden Gardens

