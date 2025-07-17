Ever wondered what KL Rahul would look like as different emojis? Well, no need to wonder anymore as the results are right here! It's World Emoji Day 2025 and Delhi Capitals surely made it memorable after they sought emoji suggestions for KL Rahul. And what did they do with them? For every emoji suggestion by a fan, Delhi Capitals, in their post, wrote that they would share an AI-generated video of the wicketkeeper-batsman in that emoji avatar! The results have been superb, with some of the videos wonderfully matching the emojis which fans suggested. KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 14 crore at the auction last year and was their highest scorer in IPL 2025, with 539 runs that included one century and three half-centuries. World Emoji Day 2025 Date: Know Significance of the Day That Highlights the Importance of Emojis in Digital Communication.

Fire Hai!

Too Cool!

Flexing His Muscles!

Haha

Swag on Point!

KL Rahul's Famous Celebration

Hilarious

