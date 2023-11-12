KL Rahul hit the fastest century by an Indian in Cricket World Cup history when he got to the three-figure mark against the Netherlands on November 12. The right-hander achieved this feat off just 62 balls which helped him surpass Rohit Sharma's feat off 63 deliveries, which he had achieved earlier in Cricket World Cup 2023. Rahul eventually finished with 102 runs off 64 balls which included 11 fours and fours sixes. Shreyas Iyer Scores His First Century in ICC Cricket World Cup, Achieves Feat During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match.

KL Rahul Scores 100

62 - @klrahul scored his ton against Netherlands off just 62 balls, making it the fastest century by any India batter in men's @cricketworldcup history. Wristy.#INDvNED #TeamIndia #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/17Kzx0Caeh— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) November 12, 2023

