KL Rahul was heard saying 'The Whole Country Is Playing Against 11’ on the stump mic after Dean Elgar was adjudged not out by the TV umpires. Ravichandran Ashwin trapped the Proteas captain in front of the wicket but replays showed that it somehow bounced over the stumps.

Watch Video:

Virat Kohli speaking right into the stump mic indicating that the DRS is definitely rigged to favour South Africa. KL Rahul: whole country against 11 people pic.twitter.com/1KMZscTAF4 — shitposter (@shitpostest) January 13, 2022

