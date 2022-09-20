KL Rahul scored his 18th fifty in the T20Is in the first match between India and Australia on September 20 in Mohali. The vice-captain of the Men in Blue, who struggled to find form after coming back from injury, reached the double digit mark in just 32 deliveries including three boundaries and three sixes. He also became the third quickest batsman to reach the 2000-run mark in T20Is. India are at 91/2 in 11 overs after losing two big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul Scores His 18th T20I Fifty:

KL Rahul Third Quickest to Score 2000 Runs in T20Is:

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨@klrahul 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖 becomes only the third 🇮🇳 batter to score 2000 T20I runs 🙌#SuperFam, make some noise for our 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿star 🕺💃#KLRahul | #INDvAUS | #LucknowSuperGiants pic.twitter.com/uDxzcKeVlj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) September 20, 2022

