India national cricket team captain and Mumbai Indians legendary batsman Rohit Sharma was spotted at Wankhade stadium in Mumbai, returning from the ground, fully padded, wearing MI's practice kit ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. The former Mumbai Indians captain has just led Team India to clinch the glorious ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Now, the Hitman is back in his city, practicing with the five-times champions franchise. MI will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday, March 23 with an away match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians Practice Kit at Wankhade Stadium:

Captain Rohit Sharma at Wankhade stadium for practice before IPL2025.🙌🔥 The boss is back @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HuntJsEei3 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 19, 2025

