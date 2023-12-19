Kolkata Knight Riders signed KS Bharat for a sum of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. The Knight Riders needed an Indian wicketkeeper and got him without any facing any competition from any other team. KS Bharat has previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and was signed by Gujarat Titans later on. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

KS Bharat Sold to KKR

Next up is KS Bharat with a base price of INR 50 Lakh. The @KKRiders have him for the same amount!#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

