The young batsman Ramandeep Singh will be playing IPL season 2024 from KKR. Knight Riders signed Ramandeep for an amount of INR 20 Lakh. Ramandeep has previously played for MI. Ramandeep has played five matches and has scored 54 runs in IPL. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Shahrukh Khan Sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 7.40 Crore, Sameer Rizvi Goes to CSK.

Ramandeep Singh Signs for KKR

