Moeen Ali has finally joined a squad going in to the IPL 2025. Moeen Ali went unsold during the normal rounds at the IPL 2025 mega auction. But during the acceleration round of the IPL auction, KKR jumped in and secured the deal for England all-rounder in INR 2 crore which was also his brace price. This makes KKR look strong as they invested in the all-rounder who can be very useful. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Gujarat Titans Sign Karim Janat for INR 75 Lakh.

Moeen Ali team in IPL 2025

Moeen Ali is a Knight Rider 🙌🙌



He's SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 2 Crore 🔥🔥#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

