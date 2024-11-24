Rahmanullah Gurbaz the star wicketkeeper-batsman from Afghanistan will be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. Initially, no one came up with a bid, But then KKR raised the bid on the base price of INR 2.00 crore. No other team came in to compete for the Afghanistan star who displayed brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup 2025 for his team. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Goes to KKR for INR 2 Crore.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to KKR for IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)