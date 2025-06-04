Krunal Pandya made the difference for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the ball in hand and deservedly was named Man of the Match as Rajat Patidar and co won the IPL 2025 title on June 3. The all-rounder showed his experience and delivered a game-changing performance of 2/17 in four overs that helped RCB gain the momentum in this contest. Krunal Pandya also became the first player to win two Man of the Match awards in IPL finals, having clinched the same award back in 2017 when he helped Mumbai Indians to their third IPL title. Krunal Pandya also bagged his fourth IPL title, having won three earlier with Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Krunal Pandya Becomes First Player to Win Two MoM Awards in IPL Finals

The man for the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘 🫡@krunalpandya24 becomes the 1️⃣st player to deliver TWO Player of the Match performances in #TATAIPL finals 👏 He guides #RCB to a maiden title 🙌 Relive his spell ▶ https://t.co/vNWU7vQF06 #RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile pic.twitter.com/0B4LMWCJc0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)