Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri have been blessed with a baby boy yesterday. The couple has named him 'Kavir' and shared the photo of their newborn baby on social media. Fans all over the world have wished Krunal and his wife. The Indian all-rounder took to Twitter to thank all the fans for their blessings.

See Pic:

Pankhuri and I are grateful for all the blessings and wishes and we're super excited about our journey into parenthood. Kavir has changed our lives and we're absolutely in love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tv2oIJoqst — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 26, 2022

