Krunal Pandya withdrew his run-out appeal against KL Rahul at the non-striker's end after the ball ricocheted off batsman. Krunal was quick to whip the bails off but soon withdrew his appeal. Following this, Rahul was quick to give Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma a thumbs up.

Krunal Pandya rejects his appeal of dismissing KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/EEd3Fv7o6t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2021

Good Sportsman Spirit From Krunal Pandya pic.twitter.com/BgBgcaVUJG — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) September 28, 2021

