India national cricket team ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav took consecutive wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 match against the Pakistan national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Kuldeep dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz for a golden duck during the 13th over of the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav's sensational spell (3/18) in four overs helped Team India restrict Pakistan to 127-9 in 20 overs. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Possible Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Kuldeep Yadav Removes Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz

