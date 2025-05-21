Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on May 13. Kohli's shocking decision came ahead of the India vs England five-match Test series, starting next month. Since then, tributes have begun pouring in for the great batter, who left a mark as one of the finest Test batters for his country and India's most successful captain in the longest format. Recently, veteran umpire Kumar Dharmasena shared a heartwarming message for Kohli. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, the star umpire revealed that he has a signed Test jersey of Virat Kohli with the iconic No. 18 on the back. The Sri Lankan umpire Dharamasena shared a heartfelt message, calling the day of Kohli's retirement a "sad day for cricket". Below is the video of Kumar Dharamasena paying tribute to Virat Kohli. Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium As They Plan to Give Tribute to Retired Star During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kumar Dharamasena Pays Tribute to Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Dharmasena (@kumardharmasenaofficial)

