Crowd catches in cricket stadiums are rare. However, in the MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match, a fan displayed exceptional acrobatic skills to take a catch in the stands at Grand Prairie Stadium. Glenn Maxwell, known for his hard-hitting skills, opened his account with a six, which went into the stands, where a fan caught hold of the ball while leaping in the air with his one hand outstretched, much to the excitement of others around him. Check out the stunning one-handed catch below. Michael Bracewell Smacks Jack Edwards For Massive Six During MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fan Takes Stunning Catch

Someone sign that fan IMMEDIATELY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cI5t4kDac8 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 22, 2025

